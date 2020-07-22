2,072 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Acquired by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 289.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $117.86 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $121.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.67.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.