1,787 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Purchased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 306.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 50,146 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $643,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 30.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $181.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.17. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $196.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $311,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

