1,787 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Purchased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 306.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 50,146 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $643,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 30.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $181.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.17. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $196.52.
MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.57.
In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $311,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.
Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).
Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.