168 Shares in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.84.

In other news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,290 shares of company stock worth $23,034,370 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $325.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.08. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $330.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

