1,678 Shares in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,754,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $36,671,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,377 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3,725.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,843,000 after purchasing an additional 977,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $156.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.69. The company has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

