1,644 Shares in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,644 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 545.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $133.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.34 and its 200 day moving average is $118.70.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $101,381.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,308.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $299,461.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at $651,578,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,900,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

