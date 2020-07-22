1,641 Shares in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Purchased by Watson Rebecca

Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MYL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 16.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 75,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter worth about $10,112,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 296,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mylan in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Mylan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,730,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,787,000 after buying an additional 73,179 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.39.

MYL stock opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Mylan had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

