1,428 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Purchased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $74,343,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $14,157,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 101,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,892,000 after purchasing an additional 45,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock opened at $168.27 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $175.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.75.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.65.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $753,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $4,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,122 shares of company stock worth $22,954,247. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

