1,375 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,725,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,588,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,804,000 after purchasing an additional 69,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,884,000 after purchasing an additional 226,963 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,379,000 after purchasing an additional 192,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,805,000 after purchasing an additional 208,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $204.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $205.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.68.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

