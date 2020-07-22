12,891 Shares in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,753,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 942,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Himax Technologies by 125.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 322,226 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Himax Technologies by 173.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 370,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 234,759 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $639,000. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.49 million. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

