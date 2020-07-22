1,276 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $3,955,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cummins by 509.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 16,796 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.06.

CMI stock opened at $186.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.98. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $187.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

