12,676 Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Acquired by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 20.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V stock opened at $198.47 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $379.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.62.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

