1,259 Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Nord/LB lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cfra upgraded Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.08.

BA opened at $178.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 513.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.02. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

