1,250 Shares in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $941,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $2,075,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 289,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,141,324.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RE stock opened at $220.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $294.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.73.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

