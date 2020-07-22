1,231 Shares in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 84.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.21.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $191.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.59. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

