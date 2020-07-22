1,202 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,202 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,938 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,387,000 after purchasing an additional 84,670 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,807,378. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK stock opened at $239.69 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $251.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.30. The stock has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 174.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.08.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

