$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.27 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on EPC. ValuEngine cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2,076.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after buying an additional 1,548,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 514.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 957,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after buying an additional 801,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $17,082,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $12,098,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 249.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 354,799 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPC opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.03. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

