$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for HD Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.79. HD Supply posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 8th.
On average, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HD Supply.
HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
HD Supply stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19. HD Supply has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.29.
In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $5,823,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $176,776,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 11.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,453,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,048,000 after acquiring an additional 580,491 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in HD Supply by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,315,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,133,000 after buying an additional 875,576 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in HD Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $136,454,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in HD Supply by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,245,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,292,000 after buying an additional 347,182 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About HD Supply
HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.
