$0.49 EPS Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 3.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

In other news, Director Robert Z. Hensley acquired 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,781.00. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,155,000 after acquiring an additional 342,613 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 253,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 119,285 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $4,316,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,245,000 after buying an additional 102,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,245,000 after buying an additional 55,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $42.85 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $52.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.98 million, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

