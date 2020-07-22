-$0.46 EPS Expected for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.45). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of CATB opened at $6.59 on Friday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 12.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,047,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 72,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

