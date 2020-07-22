$0.41 EPS Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Haemonetics posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $402,154.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $101,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,651 shares of company stock worth $11,404,110 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,973,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $595,270,000 after acquiring an additional 62,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,893,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $288,396,000 after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 192.0% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 847,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,445,000 after purchasing an additional 557,188 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 843,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,108,000 after purchasing an additional 127,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $90.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.20. Haemonetics has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $140.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

