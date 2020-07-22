$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.33). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

NSA opened at $29.79 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,682,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,004,000 after purchasing an additional 581,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,255,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,348,000 after purchasing an additional 283,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,542,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,470,000 after purchasing an additional 188,281 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 168.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,368,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,499,000 after purchasing an additional 857,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,265,000 after purchasing an additional 128,951 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.