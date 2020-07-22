$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) will report $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

Several research firms have commented on HASI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $548,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $290,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,245.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 26.82 and a quick ratio of 26.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $39.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

