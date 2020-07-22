-$0.23 EPS Expected for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Teladoc Health posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. Barclays raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $197.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $226.66 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $54.58 and a one year high of $237.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.04.

In related news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $6,810,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,103,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,120 shares of company stock worth $35,413,786. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after buying an additional 185,320 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

