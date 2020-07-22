$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.24. Exponent posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPO. Sidoti upped their price objective on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $639,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,992.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 5,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $419,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,523. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exponent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,667,000 after buying an additional 93,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,143,000 after buying an additional 35,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Exponent by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,265,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth about $40,212,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 373,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,858,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. Exponent has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $83.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

