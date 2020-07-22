-$0.20 EPS Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.11). Hudbay Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $245.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.87 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $1.75 to $3.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 43.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,477 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

