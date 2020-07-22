$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Godaddy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is ($0.04). Godaddy posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Godaddy.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Godaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Godaddy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Godaddy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $265,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,408,462.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 72,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $5,801,354.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,159 shares of company stock worth $15,553,567 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $69.73 on Friday. Godaddy has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.34.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

