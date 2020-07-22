-$0.08 EPS Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 106.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million.

HTGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGM. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,455,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,600 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,012 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 163,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 63,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTGM opened at $0.66 on Friday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

