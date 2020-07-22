-$0.06 EPS Expected for Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.07). Trillium Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,432,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,700,000. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,736,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,363 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $10,022,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $9,552,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $713.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.20.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

