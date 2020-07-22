$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBN. Goldman Sachs Group cut ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ICICI Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of NYSE:IBN opened at $10.60 on Friday. ICICI Bank has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 79,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 29,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,334,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

