Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Benchmark currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZNGA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zynga from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.83.

Get Zynga alerts:

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.34. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 268,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,452,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,777 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Zynga by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.