Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 99.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,994.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $161,864.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $145.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $146.68.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

