Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 15th. Dawson James cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Caladrius Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.19.

CLBS stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 411,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,550 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.96% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

