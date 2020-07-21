Zacks: Brokerages Expect Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Model N also reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.41 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.35 and a beta of 1.04. Model N has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06.

In other Model N news, CFO David Barter sold 13,027 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $424,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa B. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,691.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,863 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,000,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,441,000 after purchasing an additional 828,875 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 674,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 260,423 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 180,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 513.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 142,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,680,000 after purchasing an additional 120,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

