Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.34. SPS Commerce reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $57,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,470 shares in the company, valued at $886,585.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 63,261 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $3,799,455.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,573.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,378 shares of company stock worth $6,051,488. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPS Commerce by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in SPS Commerce by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.61. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $77.59. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.58, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.87.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

