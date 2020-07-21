Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Announce Earnings of $5.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to post $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.63 and the lowest is $5.26. Northrop Grumman reported earnings of $5.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $22.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.90 to $22.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $25.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.90 to $26.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 EPS.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,727,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,917 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,573,546,000 after purchasing an additional 877,311 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,818,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,760,434,000 after purchasing an additional 629,137 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,879,000 after purchasing an additional 628,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $21,230,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $301.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

