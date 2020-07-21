Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Duke Realty posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $218.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRE. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $181,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 58.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter worth $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.64.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

