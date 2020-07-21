Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Artisan Partners Asset Management reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.29 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 181.49% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APAM opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $38.09.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.