YY (NASDAQ:YY) PT Raised to $105.00

YY (NASDAQ:YY) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on YY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of YY in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of YY from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of YY in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an overweight rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of YY in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YY has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $99.35.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.72 million. YY had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that YY will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of YY during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of YY by 3,983.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of YY by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of YY by 20.1% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 44,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of YY by 31.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

