YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 400 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $102.94 on Tuesday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.21.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

