YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 307 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

