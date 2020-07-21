YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $259,000 in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.