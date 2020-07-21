YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $221,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Cintas by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. William Blair lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $277.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $304.81.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

