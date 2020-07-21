YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,087 Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,662,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,184,000 after buying an additional 114,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,332,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after buying an additional 4,639,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sanofi by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,842,000 after buying an additional 460,930 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,416,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,638,000 after buying an additional 186,955 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sanofi by 2,013.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,602,000 after buying an additional 1,865,346 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNY opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SNY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total value of $10,412,105,205.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

