YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,369,626,000 after purchasing an additional 286,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,771,000 after purchasing an additional 44,779 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 32.6% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,662,000 after purchasing an additional 528,500 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Moody’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,939,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Moody’s by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,857,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,929,000 after purchasing an additional 48,396 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $293.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $296.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total transaction of $506,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,171.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,044 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,727 shares of company stock worth $16,235,465 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.23.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

