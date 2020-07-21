YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.