YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Hexcel by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 19.4% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 2,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 29.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Hexcel from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Hexcel from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

