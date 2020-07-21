YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $290,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 274.7% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,260,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,854,000 after buying an additional 1,657,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,390,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,441 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $172,680,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 15,735.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 451,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 448,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,348,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Vertical Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.00.

NYSE:TDG opened at $430.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.47. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $328.37 per share, with a total value of $4,597,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Graff bought 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $448.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,907.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 127,823 shares of company stock valued at $44,590,021 and sold 46,048 shares valued at $20,632,706. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

