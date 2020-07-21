YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 28.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. UBS Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

NSC stock opened at $186.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.29 and its 200-day moving average is $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,178.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.