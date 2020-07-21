YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 14,666 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,666 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 49,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 7,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

BMY opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

