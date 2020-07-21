YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $915,811,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,796,000 after buying an additional 941,066 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 384.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,060,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after buying an additional 842,095 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,036,000 after buying an additional 641,003 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $290.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.93 and a 200-day moving average of $232.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $295.90.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

